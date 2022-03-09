Nationalists cook up provocations with toxic agents in Ukraine-Russian Defense Ministry

On the night of March 9, Ukrainian nationalists delivered about 80 tonnes of ammonia to the populated locality of Zolochev, northwest of Kharkov, Igor Konashenkov said MOSCOW, March 9./TASS/. Nationalists are plotting provocations in Ukraine involving toxic substances in order to pin the blame for alleged use of chemical weapons on Russia...



