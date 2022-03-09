The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Nationalists cook up provocations with toxic agents in Ukraine-Russian Defense Ministry

March 9, 2022   |   Tags:
On the night of March 9, Ukrainian nationalists delivered about 80 tonnes of ammonia to the populated locality of Zolochev, northwest of Kharkov, Igor Konashenkov said MOSCOW, March 9./TASS/. Nationalists are plotting provocations in Ukraine involving toxic substances in order to pin the blame for alleged use of chemical weapons on Russia...


