Navy REFUSES to deploy multi-billion-dollar guided missile destroyer because its commander won't get COVID vaccine on religious grounds – and judge ruled he can't be fired

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Unnamed warship remains docked and 'out of commission' on the East Coast, Navy commander refuses to get the Covid vaccine for religious reasons, Last month a judge ruled the Navy could not remove the officer from his post, Navy officials refuse to deploy the ship with him in command,



Read More...