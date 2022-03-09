Philadelphia Cop Fired, Not Arrested, After Shooting Fleeing 12-Year-Old Boy In The Back, Killing Him (Video)

Philadelphia, PA — A tragedy unfolded last week in Philadelphia after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the back and killed. The boy was running from several police officers when two of them opened fire. Police have since claimed that even though 12-year-old Thomas Siderio was running away, he was still a threat. Apparently that narrative is …



Read More...