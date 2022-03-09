Poll: Republicans And Independents Would Defend America If Invaded — Dems Say They Would Flee

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A new Quinnipiac poll released Monday revealed a sharp partisan divide in how Americans would react if invaded by a foreign power. The pollster asked Americans what they would do if they found themselves in the same position as the average Ukrainian right now, subjected to a violent invasion by a hostile country: stay and fight for their home, or abandon it and flee the country. Fifty-five percent of respondents in total said they would stay and fight, while 38% said they’d flee. @NoahCRothman “A majority (55 percent) say they would stay and fight, while 38 percent say they would...



