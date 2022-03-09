Psaki Warns to Be on Lookout for Russia Using Chemical or Biological Weapon

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Following days of Russia and China accusing the United States of having secret biological weapons projects in Ukraine and claiming to have found evidence of the projects, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the world should be prepared if Russia uses its claims as an excuse to release a chemical or biological weapon of its own in Ukraine. "Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag...



Read More...