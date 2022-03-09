Russian Troops In 40-Mile Convoy Could Die In Tanks From Cold: Report

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With temperatures set to plunge in Ukraine in the coming days, Russian soldiers in the 40-mile convoy of tanks could freeze to death. Glen Grant, a senior defence expert at the Baltic Security Foundation, told Newsweek that the tanks will turn into huge refrigerators for the Russian army if they are not running the engine. "The boys won't wait, they will get out, start walking to the forest, and give themselves up to avoid freezing to death," Grant added. The concerns have been raised as the convoy, heading towards Ukraine capital Kyiv, has slowed down amid the war. It is...



