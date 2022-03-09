South Florida woman accused of killing boyfriend in Interstate rundown

A South Florida woman making a cross-country trip with her boyfriend is under arrest after allegedly running him down with her vehicle and killing him. 37-year-old Johana Suarez of Miami was jailed on a charge of murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry Hernandez. Hernandez was found dead alongside Interstate 10 west of Mobile, Alabama early Sunday morning. According to Captain Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Suarez and Hernandez were driving west for California and spent Saturday night in Mississippi. The two got up early Sunday and headed off in the wrong direction, resulting in...



