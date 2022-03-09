The Narrative on Ukraine Is Slipping From Putin’s Fingers

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Despite cracking down on media outlets and forcing them to disseminate only the Kremlin-approved messaging about his military offensive against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin does not seem to have as tight a stranglehold on the narrative as he would like. Indeed, it appears that over the long term, the Russian populace might still be consuming information that contradicts what his government is propagating.Putin has not only tightened his grip on news media networks in Russia, he has also blocked Twitter and Facebook — to prevent the citizenry from viewing information coming from outside the country. He has also prevented...



Read More...