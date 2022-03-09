The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Real Russian Proganda: The Green Agenda

March 9, 2022   |   Tags:
Considering all the claims of "Russian Propaganda", very few are discussing the real aim of Russian propaganda for the last several decades, which is the green energy agenda. There are a few articles in mainstream media about anti-fracking and other minor topics but I am having problems finding articles discussing the big picture of this push to get the West to adopt a green energy approach.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x