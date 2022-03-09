The Real Russian Proganda: The Green Agenda

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Considering all the claims of "Russian Propaganda", very few are discussing the real aim of Russian propaganda for the last several decades, which is the green energy agenda. There are a few articles in mainstream media about anti-fracking and other minor topics but I am having problems finding articles discussing the big picture of this push to get the West to adopt a green energy approach.



Read More...