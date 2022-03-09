Ukraine: Why the Pentagon and the CIA Hate Julian Assange
March 9, 2022 | Tags: CIA, Government, LIBERTY LOFT, military, Politics, Russia
Reading Time: 5 minutes For years, they have relentlessly and obsessively done everything they can to destroy, isolate, persecute, prosecute, incarcerate, torture, and hound the guy to death. They have even contemplated assassinating him through their omnipotent, dark-side, non-reviewable power of assassination, a power that the US national-security establishment wields and exercises on a regular […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments