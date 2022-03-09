What Is Russia’s Special DeNazification Operation In Ukraine

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

For years, Russia has been calling on Western nations to investigate cases of human rights abuse, illegal killings, and war crimes committed by the Ukrainian authorities that came to power after the 2014 coup. Moscow pointed out that many of them were committed by neo-Nazis against Russians or Russian-speaking people. Here is what Vladimir Putin meant by Russia’s Special DeNazification Operation in Ukraine.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the commencement of a special operation to safeguard the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), describing the objectives as “demilitarizing and denazification” of Ukraine. Subsequently, his spokesperson clarified...



Read More...