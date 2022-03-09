World Number 1 Ranked Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Tournaments in US Due to CDC Vaccination Rules

March 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tennis player Novak Djokovic announced Wednesday he will not be competing in the Indian Wells Open or Miami Open, citing his unvaccinated status in face of rules by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on requiring vaccines for noncitizens to enter the United States.“While I was automatically listed in the [Indian Wells Open] and [Miami Open] draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel,” he wrote. “The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments.”In...



Read More...