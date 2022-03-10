5th Graders Given “Science” Vocabulary Words Demonstrating the Tranny Agenda Is Alive and Well in Public Schools

The ongoing storyline out of our public school system and echoed by radical leftist Democrats is that controversial topics like Critical Race Theory and transgender supremacy are not being taught in schools. Yet time and again we see clear examples of Critical Race Theory and transgender supremacy being taught in schools.

The latest example came from one of the most trusted names in corporate media. Tom Bevan, Co-Founder & President of RealClearPolitics, showed what his 5th grader was given in “science” class as vocabulary words:

Last night my 5th grader told us his vocabulary words for “science” class this week:

adolescence

consent

transgender

cisgender

non-binary

For those of you who questioned whether I made this up. pic.twitter.com/p9WZfdz1bn — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 9, 2022

The “science” behind the transgender supremacy agenda is about grooming and indoctrination. There is nothing scientific about people making lifestyle choices. If they want to live that way, so be it. Just stop trying to teach our kids to embrace the ideology.

