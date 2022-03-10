Breaking: Google Alternative, “Conservative Friendly” DuckDuckGo, Participates In Woke Censorship Of So-Called Misinformation

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

We should have known better. I should have known better. What was billed as the “secure” alternative to Google’s data-siphoning search engine has turned out to be no better at belaying the leftist barrage of downvoting unacceptable speech. What good is valuing my privacy if you don’t value my free speech or my access to all viewpoints? Joining countless other companies at destroying lives and freedom, DuckDuckGo announced via their CEO’s Twitter feed that the company would begin engaging in, effective immediately, the censorship of articles or sites that promote – gasp! – skepticism at the corporate media’s approved narrative....



