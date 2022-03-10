Breaking — UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting Friday to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine”

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a meeting Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine,” allegations vehemently denied by the Biden administration. “This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack,” Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said late Thursday. “We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the U.N. Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation.“ The...



Read More...