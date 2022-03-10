Deaths fall among Unvaccinated but rise among Fully Vaccinated, with Triple Jabbed now accounting for 8 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in England

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ransomnote: The Expose is over the target and taking flak, banned and censored - even Paypal turned against them in an effort to deprive them of funding. Please pray that the Expose receive the funds it needs to keep serving the public.With the mainstream media now focused entirely on instilling fear among the general public with non-stop coverage on the conflict in Ukraine, you may have missed the latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency which shows yet again that Covid-19 deaths have increased among the vaccinated population whilst declining among the unvaccinated population in England.In all the...



