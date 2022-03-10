DeSantis: "There Is No Place In Florida For COVID Theater"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that all COVID restrictions have come to an end in the State Wednesday with a video post on social media captioned “There is no place in Florida for COVID theater.”

The footage was taken from a panel talk from earlier in the week with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and other medical experts advocating ‘closing the curtain’ on COVID restrictions (see what he did there?)

“These experts agree – no masking, no mandates and no medical censorship,” DeSantis also noted.

“Over the past two years, the data has shown us what works and what doesn’t work. It is long past time to stop the COVID Theater,” DeSantis asserted, adding “In Florida, we told the truth, we let the data drive our response, and we let Floridians make decisions for themselves and their children.”

“As a result, Florida is in a better spot than states who used fear mongering and mandates,” he further urged.

Dr. Ladapo issued a statement noting that it is time to “get back to living,” noting that “under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida has continued to stay ahead of the federal government by following sound science – not coercion.”

He continued, “Today, we were able to bring doctors from around the world to discuss COVID-19 and the lack of data to support mandates. Scientific debate takes place in a public forum – it is not hidden in federal bureaucracy. We need to get back to living – not hiding in fear.”

Watch:

There is no place in Florida for COVID theater.



These experts agree – no masking, no mandates and no medical censorship. pic.twitter.com/Vx27FxSCNj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 9, 2022

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Health Policy, Stanford University Medical School joined the panel and emphasised that lockdowns have been “an enormous catastrophic mistake that should never be repeated.”

“When we think about lockdowns, we should recoil with horror because the policies we followed have violated not just medical ethics, but also crushed the ability for scientists to discuss openly with each other facts and evidence, Bhattacharya proclaimed.

