‘Election integrity’ turns white-hot, and all minorities favor voter ID laws

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Election integrity has skyrocketed to one of the top concerns in the congressional midterm elections, with huge majorities of Democrats, independents, and Republicans citing it as a driving issue. While Democrats and Republicans have different views of what “election integrity” means, together, 83% of likely voters believe it will be a factor in the elections for House and Senate — and the 2024 presidential election. For Republicans, Rasmussen Reports found that 89% said the issue is “important,” with 62% calling it “very important.” Among Democrats, 78% called it "important," including 52% who said “very important.” And 84% of independent voters...



Read More...