Elon Musk and Grimes SPLIT again after secretly welcoming second child via surrogate: Tesla billionaire's ex confirms romance is OVER just three months after their baby girl – named Exa Dark Sideræl or 'Y' – was born

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and his on-and-off again girlfriend Grimes have split for a second time, the singer has revealed, just hours after she shared the shock news that they secretly welcomed a second child together via surrogate in December. The 33-year-old singer confirmed that the couple has called quits on their relationship in a series of tweets about her new cover interview with Vanity Fair, in which she shared the news of their baby's arrival, revealed her daughter's name, Exa Dark Sideræl or 'Y' for short, and described Elon, 50, as her 'boyfriend'. 'Me and E have broken up...



Read More...