Expensive fuel: Trasportiunito, from Monday stop trucking

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Starting from next Monday, March 14, the trucking companies will suspend their services nationwide 'due to force majeure' "and that is the explosion of fuel costs. Transportunito reports this and specifies that it is not a strike or a specific claim, but an initiative aimed at coordinating the demonstrations on the state of extreme need in the sector. "The suspension of services has become inevitable - underlines a letter sent by Trasportiunito to the Prime Minister, the Minister and Deputy Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility and the President of the Guarantee Commission in Strikes - also to protect companies...



