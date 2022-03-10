Florida Democrats protest anti-grooming law by chanting ‘gay, gay, gay’

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Florida Senate Democrats chanted “gay, gay, gay” on Monday to protest the Parental Rights in Education bill. The legislation has been derided by homosexual activists and the mainstream media as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, though the word does not appear anywhere in the legislation, which passed the full Florida Senate on Tuesday. “We’ve got one thing to say to our GOP colleagues — GAY!” the Florida Senate Democrats’ Twitter account said Monday. The video appears to show state senators Loranne Ausley, Janette Cruz, Tina Scott Polsky, and Lori Berman singing “Gay, gay, gay, my daughter’s...



