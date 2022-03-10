Front-Row Favoritism? 4 of the 7 Outlets at Front of WH Briefing Room Are Actively Trying to Hire Jen Psaki

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Four out of the seven news organizations holding coveted seats in the front row of the White House briefing room are reportedly in active talks to hire Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who faced criticism from the press corps on Monday for letting those at the front of the room dominate her briefings. Psaki is reportedly being "feverishly courted" by executives at CNN and NBC News who want to make the press secretary their newest primetime host, according to Puck News, which reports that ABC News and CBS News have also expressed interest in Psaki. Psaki has reportedly sat down for...



Read More...