Gas crisis: Alaska governor says 'Biden is searching for oil anywhere on the planet except at home'

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In an interview with Fox News Digital following his remarks at CPAC, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said a breaking point is indeed "imminent" for when the United States must stop relying on rival countries to power itself. Dunleavy, a Republican, spoke both in his conference remarks and interview about the Last Frontier's potential for energy dominance amid President Biden's crackdown on domestic oil production, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings new focus to the issue. Dunleavy has long championed Alaska's vast natural resources -- such as the Section 1002 Area in the northern part of the state, which includes part...



Read More...