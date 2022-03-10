Goldman Banker Spun "Web Of Lies" To Help Pull Off 1MDB Bribery Scheme

For those who thought they had heard it all so far during the trial of former Goldman banker Roger Ng (who is the only Goldmanite facing a jury for the 1MDB scandal while the senior execs who brought in the deal and sheparded through its conclusion get off scot-free), think again: new testimony about Ng's former boss, the now infamous Goldman banker Tim Leissner has exposed even more of Leissner's depraved behavior during the time that the conspiracy to loot billions of dollars in public money was ongoing.

Despite having his character assassinated pretty intensely by the defense and being consistently portrayed as a villain, German-born Leissner remains the government's top witness in the trial; he has been granted immunity to prosecution.

But that could soon change after defense attorneys for Ng exposed more sketchy behavior by Leissner, elaborating steps Leissner took to lie to his own wife (former model and ex of Russell Simmons Kimora Lee Simmons) while posing as an old friend of hers during part of the scheme. He used the same fake email address also to help further the 1MDB bribery scheme, defense attorneys revealed.

The details about Leissner's deceptions to his then-wfe Judy Chan. were detailed by Bloomberg:

Here's more from BBG:

It started with a fake Gmail account. From there, a web of lies that culminated in a faked car accident. Ex-Goldman Sachs star banker Tim Leissner detailed Tuesday how he used an email account with his ex-wife’s name for all sorts of shenanigans, beginning with a lie to his girlfriend at the time, Kimora Lee Simmons. Posing as his then-wife Judy Chan, Leissner initially used the account to try to convince Simmons the two were no longer married. But he went on to pose as Chan for years to converse with Simmons about family vacations and other topics. Leissner is the government’s key witness against former Goldman banker Roger Ng, the only banker from the firm to go to trial in the 1MDB scandal. Leissner, who’s pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the U.S., has testified Ng conspired with him to help Malaysian financier Jho Low siphon billions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

He even once lied to Simmons claiming his ex-wife wife and their children had to miss an engagement because of a car accident.

Leissner was questioned Tuesday about the phony email account by Ng’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, who has done a tremendous job picking apart . Agnifilio didn't go easy on him, insisting that Leissner had made up a "whole life" to deceive his ex.

While posing as Chan, Leissner declined Simmons’s repeated invitations for Chan and her children to vacation with the former model and her family in Paris, an Austrian ski holiday and a private Caribbean island. In one email created by Leissner, Chan told Simmons she’d be unable to visit because she and her children with Leissner had been injured in a car accident. "It was an entire life you completely falsified because you made the whole thing up?" an incredulous Agnifilo asked. “The correspondence yes,” Leissner said. “But an entire life may be too far.”

Agnifico also revealed that the lawyer had used the sama account to contact Jho Low (the mastermind of the fraud scheme) and some other Goldman employees, particularly about trying to sell a van Gogh, one or many masterpeices Low had stashed away.