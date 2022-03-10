The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn slams Zelensky as a ‘thug’ overseeing ‘evil’ government

March 10, 2022   |   Tags:
Rep. Madison Cawthorn labeled Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and his government “incredibly evil” amid Russia’s blood-soaked invasion of Ukraine. The Republican from North Carolina was caught on tape at a campaign rally over the weekend attacking the Ukrainian president — who, according to his aide, has survived more than a dozen assassination attempts in the first two weeks of the war. “Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” Cawthorn said, according to a video obtained by North Carolina’s WRAL. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt, and it is incredibly evil, and it has been pushing ‘woke’ ideologies.” Cawthorn’s comments...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x