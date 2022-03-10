GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn slams Zelensky as a ‘thug’ overseeing ‘evil’ government

March 10, 2022

Rep. Madison Cawthorn labeled Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and his government “incredibly evil” amid Russia’s blood-soaked invasion of Ukraine. The Republican from North Carolina was caught on tape at a campaign rally over the weekend attacking the Ukrainian president — who, according to his aide, has survived more than a dozen assassination attempts in the first two weeks of the war. “Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” Cawthorn said, according to a video obtained by North Carolina’s WRAL. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt, and it is incredibly evil, and it has been pushing ‘woke’ ideologies.” Cawthorn’s comments...



