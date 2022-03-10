Green Energy-Advocate Sec. Granholm Pleads with Fossil Fuel Executives to Up Production

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Wednesday asked fossil fuel executives at a conference to increase production levels “to stabilize the market and to minimize harm to American families.” Granholm asked them to start “producing right now” during remarks at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference taking place this week in Houston, which attracts energy leaders from around the globe.



