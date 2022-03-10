"I Am Not Suicidal": Watch As Jussie Smollett Loses it During Sentencing Hearing

By Blue Apples

In an event that will likely not be publicized by the mainstream, the sad chapter of Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax came to a fiery conclusion on Thursday. Smollett was sentenced before a court to a 30-month probation term, ordered to pay restitution to the City of Chicago in the amount of $120,000, a fine of $25,000 that was the maximum allowed by statute, and lastly: 150 days in prison.

Judge James Linn carefully parsed out the terms when reading Smollett his sentence. He elaborated upon the parameters of the 30 month probation by informing Smollett he would be able to travel and report by phone. Judge Linn arrived at the 150 day jail sentence last before asking Smollett if he had any questions. Smollett, after carefully removing his mask, spoke softly stating "I am not suicidal" to which Judge Linn replied "okay..." Smollett then went on by standing up and boisterously declaring that he was not suicidal, with his shouting echoing through the courthouse chambers. Smollett's unhinged rant continued on with him stating that he was standing up for the African-American and LGBT communities in a display of self-veneration that was lacking any semblance of self-awareness. Smollett dramatically professed his innocence whilst intermittently stopping to assure Judge Linn that he respected his decision, a sentiment which certainly wasn't reciprocated.



Smollett's display was a real microcosm of all of the character flaws that motivated his crimes. He's clearly a self-absorbed person overly compensating for an inferiority complex who resigns himself to appealing to marginalized demographics of people from whom he is entirely removed from given his status as a multi-millionaire celebrity. The same brazen hubris which led Smollett to believe he'd be able to get away with staging a hate crime as a publicity stunt to capitalize on the racial tensions gripping the United States was on full display during the sentencing hearing, making it difficult to believe that any punishment will be able to teach him a lesson.



At the very least, I'm sure his tantrum is much more entertaining than anything he's ever acted in.

Meanwhile, this tweet is still out there...