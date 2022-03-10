Intensive care doctor, 33, is hit and killed with his own Mercedes by carjackers who jumped in when he left the engine running while delivering a package to his girlfriend

An intensive care unit doctor was hit and killed by his own Mercedes while chasing down the carjackers who stole the car. Dr. Rakesh Patel, 33, of Silver Springs, Maryland, had his car stolen on Vernon Street in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington DC on Tuesday around 8pm. Patel had left his car running when he got out to give a package to his girlfriend Rachel Lincoln. As the couple embraced, at least one carjacker jumped inside the doctor's car and sped off. Patel ran after them but was run over by the thief when he caught up with...



