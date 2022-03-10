Jesus Interrupts Sermon On The Mount To Deliver 30-Second Ad Read For Patriot-Themed Emergency Food Supply

March 10, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MOUNT OF BEATITUDES—Local Rabbi and Son of God Jesus of Nazareth gave a fiery sermon where He singled out legalistic religious people and called people to a higher understanding of God's law and holiness. The multitudes gathered praised the sermon, saying it would go down as "one of the best in history," though many found their pride wounded and their consciences convicted of their sin and complacency.

