John Kerry on Ukrainian refugee crisis: Wait until you hear about climate issues

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

John Kerry on Ukrainian refugee crisis: Wait until you hear about climate issues Another day, another tone-deaf US official sticks his foot in his mouth over the Ukraine war. US climate czar John Kerry, who had already made cringe-worthy comments at the start of the war, did it again this week — by using Ukraine’s burgeoning refugee crisis to shift the focus back to his cause.



