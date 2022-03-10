The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

John Kerry on Ukrainian refugee crisis: Wait until you hear about climate issues

March 10, 2022   |   Tags:
John Kerry on Ukrainian refugee crisis: Wait until you hear about climate issues Another day, another tone-deaf US official sticks his foot in his mouth over the Ukraine war. US climate czar John Kerry, who had already made cringe-worthy comments at the start of the war, did it again this week — by using Ukraine’s burgeoning refugee crisis to shift the focus back to his cause.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x