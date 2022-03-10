Nims Purja on the success of '14 Peaks,' documentary about his epic mountaineering record

I hope a few people find this article as fascinating as I do. Nims Purja, a Gurkha and former British SBS Special Operator, quit the military in an attempt to climb the 14 highest mountains in the world in 7 months. The previous record for climbing all 14 mountains was over 7 years, but this guy said he could do it in 7 months. Only 14 mountains in world are taller than 8,000 meters (more than 26,200 feet) and he has now climbed all 14. He summitted to the peak of Mt. Everest, came down, partied for 2 days and...



