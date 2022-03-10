‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash

March 10, 2022

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police and people of Shepherdsville mourned the loss of K-9, Dash, who was shot and killed while chasing a robbery suspect Wednesday night. The Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 was received by a full police escort early Thursday morning as his body was brought to a Jefferson Animal Hospital in Louisville for a necropsy. Shepherdsville PD Chief Rick McCubbin revealed more about the K-9, whose name is Dash, and the dog’s handler, Officer Jeff Schank. He said they responded to the robbery call at a Dollar General in Lebanon Junction when Dash was shot by the...



