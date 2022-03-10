PENTAGON ADMITS TO RUNNING BIO-WEAPONS LABS IN UKRAINE; WORRIED THEY’LL FALL INTO RUSSIAN HANDS

March 10, 2022

The theory that US-run bio labs in Ukraine were developing COVID-related diseases as part of a plan by Dr. Anthony Fauci to release a new pandemic on the world was debunked by the mainstream media as “QAnon conspiracy theories” and “Russian disinformation.” But testimony by a US government official in front of Congress has revealed that at least part of this “conspiracy theory” is, in fact, true.AN ADMISSION OF GUILTOn Tuesday, the US government admitted to running the labs when the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testified before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Ukraine in...



