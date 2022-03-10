REVEALED: Subway hammer attacker, 48, has a long rap sheet with 47 arrests and was released from prison in June after serving six years for robbery

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The suspect in New York City's latest hammer attack that left an Asian man with blood pouring from a wound on his head has a vast criminal history that includes 47 arrests. Christian Jeffers, 48, who identifies as a woman, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault, aggravated harassment and menacing as hate crimes, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon stemming from a brutal attack on a 29-year-old man that took place at the 14th Street subway station in Manhattan on Tuesday. Jeffers, wearing a black wig and purple lipstick, was caught on video smashing...



Read More...