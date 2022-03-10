RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 10 (change in tone)

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The likelihood is increasing that Ukrainian forces could fight to a standstill the Russian ground forces attempting to encircle and take Kyiv. Russian forces also appear to be largely stalemated around Kharkiv and distracted from efforts to seize that city. Russian advances in the south around Mykolayiv and toward Zaporizhya and in the east around Donetsk and Luhansk made little progress as well in the last 24 hours. Russia likely retains much greater combat power in the south and east and will probably renew more effective offensive operations in the coming days, but the effective reach and speed of such...



Read More...