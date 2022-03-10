Senate sends massive $1.5 trillion spending bill to Biden's desk, including $13.6 billion for Ukraine

March 10, 2022

The U.S. Senate passed a $1.5 trillion, 2,741-page omnibus spending bill on Thursday evening that will fund the federal government through Sept. 30 and send $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. The bill passed 68-31 and now goes to President Biden's desk. Nearly $14 billion in U.S. aid will go to Ukraine and European allies in the fight against Russia, including funds to provide humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled, as well as funds for weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to lawmakers in a Zoom call on Saturday for more help in his country's fight...



