Sex Offenders, Pedophiles, And Democrats Hardest Hit By Florida’s New Parental Rights Bill

March 10, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TALLAHASSEE, FL—Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law stating that no one is allowed to teach kids 3rd grade or younger using creepy, sexually inappropriate, and graphic materials. The bill specifically prohibits discussing sexual orientation or gender identity—which has obviously put sex offenders, pedophiles, and Democrats in panic mode.

