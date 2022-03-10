‘Still Working’: Colin Kaepernick Posts Video Claiming to be NFL Ready Before Free Agency

National anthem protester and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a video to Twitter showing him training with the caption “still working.” In the video, the woke activist performs a quarterback drill ending with a pass to an unseen receiver. According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, a source said Kaepernick is “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready to play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.” The timing of the video is also conspicuous, considering it comes only six...



