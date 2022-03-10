Texas Elections Official to Resign After Thousands of Uncounted Ballots Found [Harris County – Houston]

The Harris County elections commissioner is resigning after 10,000 uncounted ballots for last week’s primary were discovered, according to an announcement posted online on Monday. “Today I am submitting my resignation, effective July 1,” Isabel Longoria said in the announcement. “I think this date ensures that there is a presiding officer during the May and June elections and allows the election commission the time they need to find a replacement. I remain committed to the office and its mission and hope to aid in defeating harmful rhetoric to ensure successful elections in the future.” It’s not clear exactly why Longoria...



