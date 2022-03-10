This Indoor Nuclear Shelter Fits Even in a Tiny Apartment

A Japanese company is selling metallic shelters that can be installed in apartments and small houses, for protection against natural disasters and even radiation and missile strikes. WNIshelter specializes in compact shelters designed to resist anything from natural disasters like earthquakes and floods, to missile strikes and radiation. They come with their own air filtration system and come in a variety of sizes, to accommodate anywhere from one to seven people. Japanese shelter manufacturer WNIshelter, which promotes its indoor metallic shelters by referencing the Ukraine war and the so-called “zigzag” missiles developed by North Korea.



