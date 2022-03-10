Treasury Sanctions 'Russian-Backed' News Outlets For 'Advancing False Narratives' That 'Undermine Covid Vaccines,' Paint Ukraine As 'Aggressor'

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday sanctioned a host of Russian-backed news outlets for allegedly "advancing false narratives" and spreading "false information" to "undermine COVID-19 vaccines" and paint "Ukrainian government officials as the aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine relationship."Yellen's sanctions hit the Strategic Culture Foundation, Odna Rodyna, Rhythm of Eurasia, Journal Kamerton, InfoRos, SouthFront, United World International, New Eastern Outlook, Oriental Review and Geopolitica.Yellen provided no evidence or specific examples of any "false information" the various websites allegedly spread to "undermine COVID-19 vaccines" in her press release announcing the sanctions. The sanctions freeze the websites' assets and ban Americans from donating...



Read More...