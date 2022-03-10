TSA Extending Mask Mandate for Public Transportation Until April 18

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are prolonging mask rules for public transportation until April 18 even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said most citizens may ditch face coverings. According to a White House official, the CDC will collaborate with additional agencies regarding an updated “policy framework” as to when the rules may be lifted, NBC News reported Thursday. “The requirement was set to expire on March 18 after having been extended twice before,” the outlet said.



Read More...