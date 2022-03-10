UK's Russian Embassy claims Mariupol maternity hospital attack photos were staged

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Russian Embassy in London has claimed photos showing the aftermath of a strike on a Mariupol maternity hospital which left three people, including a child, dead, and 17 others, including women waiting to give birth, injured, were staged. Despite the attack being confirmed, the official Twitter account pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that a women pictured in images of the attack which have gone viral is famous Ukrainian beauty blogger Marianna Podgurskaya posing, and that the maternity hospital had been taken over by the far-right Azov Brigade who told all staff to leave the building days earlier. Images posted...



Read More...