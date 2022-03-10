The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Biolabs In Ukraine? Victoria Nuland Spills The Beans

March 10, 2022   |   Tags: , , , , , ,
Reading Time: 1 minute After all the “fact check” organizations assured us it was “Russian disinformation” and “fake news,” US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria “F the EU” Nuland admitted the existence of biolabs in Senate testimony and stated that the US was working with Ukraine to keep the “research” at those labs from falling […]


Read More...

Tags: , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x