US Pediatric Hospital Cancels Puberty Blocking Trans Treatments After TX Called It 'Child Abuse'

March 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The nation's largest pediatric hospital has announced it has stopped transgender therapies for kids. The move comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-change treatments for children as abuse. Texas Children's Hospital, located in Houston, announced that its decision to stop such hormone-related prescription therapies was made after it reviewed Abbott's order. The governor's order came after Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton released a non-binding legal opinion last month labeling certain gender-change treatments as "child abuse." As CBN News reported, Paxton released a formal opinion saying performing certain "sex-change" procedures on...



