VIDEO: PETE BUTTIGIEG’S "HUSBAND" CHASTEN LEADS KIDS IN AN ALTERNATIVE ‘PLEDGE’ OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE RAINBOW FLAG

March 10, 2022

BY: ON: IN: TWEET, VIDEO A video is going viral showing Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, leading kids in an alternative “pledge” of allegiance to the rainbow flag. Chasten Buttigieg substitutes words for the typical pledge of allegiance while holding a rainbow flag over his shoulder. “Alright, I pledge my heart, to the rainbow, of the not-so-typical gay camp, one camp, full of pride indivisible, with affirmation and equal rights for all.” The kids can be heard cheering as Chasten Buttigieg waves the flag and they can be seen with their hands on their hearts throughout the video. Libs of Tik...



