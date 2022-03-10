WATCH: CNBC's Rick Santelli Slams Biden for Constant Excuses on Inflation

March 10, 2022

CNBC’s on-air editor Rick Santelli has had it with the Biden administration’s gaslighting on the skyrocketing inflation plaguing the U.S. economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report March 10 showing that inflation shot up 7.9 percent on a year-to-year basis in February for the highest level in more than 40 years and slightly beat expectations. The index for gasoline prices, which spiked 6.6 percent, was one of the three “largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increase” and “accounted for almost a third of the all items monthly increase,” the report says. After reciting the devastating inflation...



