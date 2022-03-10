Young students have suffered ‘alarming’ drops in reading skills during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a troubling impact on the reading skills of school kids in the youngest grades. A series of new studies indicate that roughly one-third of the youngest school kids are behind on reading benchmarks, appreciably higher than before the pandemic. For kindergarten students nationwide, the percentage of students at highest risk for not learning to read rose 8 percent during the pandemic, from 29 percent in the middle of the 2019-20 school year to 37 percent in the middle of the 2021-22 school year, according to a study conducted by Amplify, a curriculum and assessment company....



