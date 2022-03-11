2 killed by petting zoo camel in Obion County, Tennessee

March 11, 2022

OBION COUNTY, TN — Two people died after they were attacked by a camel at a petting zoo in Obion, Tennessee, investigators confirmed Friday. The Obion County Sheriff's Office says it received a call about a camel was on the loose and attacking people near Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road in Obion, Tennessee, around 4:44 p.m. Thursday. The Jackson Sun reports that the camel was a featured animal at the Shirley Farms petting zoo. More...



