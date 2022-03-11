A third Russian general has been killed as the war intensifies, Ukraine claims

A third Russian general has been killed as the war intensifies, Ukraine claims Natalie Musumeci Sat, March 12, 2022, 12:29 AM·1 min read Ukrainian defenders have killed a third top Russian general as Russia's more than two-week war with Ukraine intensifies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday. Ukraine's military said in a tweet that they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrey Kolesnikov, believed to be the commander of the 29th Combined Arms Army.



